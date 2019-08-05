NIT Srinagar Telugu students feel safe after reaching Delhi 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “After seeing a war-like atmosphere prevailing in Srinagar, my heart sank and I was quite tense. Now after reaching Delhi, I feel a great sense of relief. The last two days, especially after we stepped out of the campus, had been terrifying,” said N Lakshmi, a student of NIT Srinagar, after reaching the national capital on Sunday.

Not just Lakshmi, many other students who are on their way back home from NIT Srinagar have similar stories to share. Following the security advisory from the Centre directing all tourists and pilgrims to immediately leave the Valley, NIT Srinagar issued a notification suspending all academic activities until further orders, and asked students to vacate the campus.

Around 130 Telugu students from AP and Telangana were among the students who were asked to leave. The Andhra Pradesh government came to their rescue and arranged transportation facilities for students from Srinagar to New Delhi.

The college authorities arranged four buses up to Jammu. By Sunday afternoon, 31 students reached New Delhi by Andaman Express and the rest of the students (92), will reach the national capital by Sunday night by buses arranged by the AP Bhavan officials, who kept in touch with the students and arranged accommodation.

Jayanth, another student of NIT Srinagar, said, “I am very happy to reach Delhi and very thankful to the officials who helped us. I will never forget the last 3-4 days on my campus, as the situation was very gloomy. I am looking forward to reaching home. The college authorities told us that they will inform us when the situation returns to normalcy and classes begin. I am a little scared to go back.”

Addressing the media on Sunday, Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan Praveen Prakash said, “The first batch of 31 students has reached by afternoon by Andaman Express. We have arranged food for them in the train and provided accommodation at AP Bhavan. The students underwent a health checkup and were also provided necessary medicines. The students and their parents needn’t worry and they will be sent back to their homes safe and secure.”

He said that the second batch of students would reach Delhi by Sunday night and they would go home by different trains on Monday morning.