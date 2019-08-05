Home States Andhra Pradesh

Robo pens to help school students in Andhra Pradesh

These pens, when moved on the text in a textbook or notebook, capture a snapshot and converts it into an audio recording.

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After virtual classrooms, the School Education Department is planning to introduce ‘robots’ in select government schools across the State.   

As part of the initiative, ‘robo pens’ will be provided to the students. These pens, when moved on the text in a textbook or notebook, capture a snapshot and converts it into an audio recording. The pen is equipped with recitation features and is expected to help the students improve their pronunciation skills.

The department has decided to collaborate with NGOs for the scheme. As a first step, plans are being made to introduce the scheme in government schools in backward districts and Agency areas. Recently, the Telangana government adopted a similar measure, by introducing a Dolphino robot pen, designed by a group of Karnataka-based engineers. 

A senior official of School Education department said, “The students in rural areas lack proper skills. This robotic device will definitely come to their rescue. It can teach them from basic pronunciation to identifying grammar, sentences and meanings. This idea is still at proposal stage. At first, we will find the areas that need these robots. A few reputed NGOs have come up with the initiative and we are still discussing the proposal.”

