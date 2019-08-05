Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 5 crore sanctioned for farmers of 15 mandals in Prakasam district

District Water Management Agency and Andhra Pradesh Drought Mitigation Project will contribute Rs  2.5 crore each for implementation of the scheme.

Published: 05th August 2019 10:40 AM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE : The State government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for Prakasam district to provide financial assistance to small and marginal farmers to start Kharif operations. The aid will be provided to farmers of 45 villages in 15 drought-hit mandals (3 villages from each mandal) of the district. 

Farmers can take up protection of water resources with the funds.  Horticulture saplings will also be supplied to the farmers of drought-hit mandals. All these works will be executed through a selected NGO under the supervision of District Water Management Agency (DWMA).  Speaking on provision of aid to drought-hit farmers, 

DWMA Project Director Venkateswarlu said that the scheme will be implemented as per the guidelines of the Central government.  Farmers will be encouraged to take up horticulture and raise crops of short duration. Conservation of water sources will also be taken up in a big way. 

DWMA and the Andhra Pradesh Drought Mitigation Project (APDMP) will contribute Rs  2.5 crore each for implementation of the scheme, he added.

