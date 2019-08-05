Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speed up UGD works in GMC: Collector

 The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is closely monitoring the execution of the under ground drainage project to ensure its completion as per schedule.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is closely monitoring the execution of the under ground drainage project to ensure its completion as per schedule. The UGD project is envisaged at an estimated cost of `902 crore to cover 1,083 sq km area and a population of 13 lakh by 2047. The UGD project works began in the city in 2016. 

Eleven sewage treatment plants will be built as part of the project, which meets the drainage needs of 1.4 lakh houses in the city. 

District Collector and GMC Special Officer I Samuel Anand Kumar  and Municipal Commissioner Shrikesh B Lathkar held  a meeting with officials to review the progress of UGD project works.
 Public Health and Municipal Engineering SE N Srinivasa Rao informed them that 545 km of the road out of the total length of 1,083 km in the city was dug to lay under ground drainage pipelines. CC road works of 142 km out the total length of 145 km and 14 km of BT roads out of the total of 41 km in the city have been completed. The remaining works are in progress. About 5.5 km of R&B roads out of total 9 km in the city were also developed as part of the project, he said. 

Anand Kumar said the UGD project works should be executed strictly in accordance with the route map to avoid inconvenience to road users. All the gaps after the execution of the project works should be filled, he said.

Srikesh directed the engineering officials to speed up the works and ensure their completion as per schedule. Emphasis should be laid on maintenance of quality standards in execution of the UGD project, he added.
 

