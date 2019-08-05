State has no right to end pact: Andhra Pradesh BJP on Polavaram project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has said that any decision with respect to Polavaram project has to be taken by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and not by the State government. Stating that the Centre would support the YSRC government if it probes the matter, he said there was a need to expose the tender procedures followed during the TDP regime and how the officials allowed them.

Speaking to reporters in Kurnool on Sunday, the BJP leader said, “Polavaram project is not under the State government’s purview and the YSRC government has no right to terminate the contract. Officials from the Centre and the State are in the PPA, which should take the decisions. In the past too, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu mounted pressure on the Centre to appoint the contractors of his choice and burnt his fingers.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodar has said that the Narendra Modi government will take necessary steps for the benefit of Kashmir at an appropriate time. “Leaders of regional parties are creating fear psychosis among people for their political interests. Moving forces in and out of Kashmir for security is an ongoing process,” he said.

Addressing the media at district party office in Kurnool, he predicted that Chandrababu Naidu would go to jail soon. “Nara Chandrababu Naidu is corrupt, casteist and a thief. AP was in a state of policy paralysis during the TDP regime and Janmabhoomi committees were unconstitutional,” he added. Talking about the YSRC government, the BJP leader said that the YSRCP came to power only because of the anti-TDP sentiment and not because of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The leader maintained that the BJP would become a force to reckon with in AP by 2024.