Time for debate on Speaker's role: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram

Sitaram felt that the office of Speaker in country going through a critical phase.

Published: 05th August 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Seetaram during 'Meet the Press' at the press club in Vijayawada on Sunday

Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Tammineni Seetaram during 'Meet the Press' at the press club in Vijayawada on Sunday (Express photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the office of the Speaker in the country is going through a critical phase, Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has stressed the need for a nation-wide debate on the issue. 

Participating in a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Vijayawada Press Club here on Sunday, he supported Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s decision to disqualify the defected MLAs, stating that it was done as per the Anti-Defection Act.

He also termed Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu’s decision to allow four TDP MPs to defect to the BJP in the Upper House “wrong and unethical.” He made it clear that at no point of time he would encourage defections. 

Tammineni said in Parliamentary democracy, three pillars - Legislative, Executive and Judiciary - along with the unseen fourth pillar (press) perform an important role. “For reasons, whatever it might be, systems are deviating from their path and under such circumstances to safeguard the democratic values, close monitoring of those systems becomes essential and media plays an important role in it,” he opined.  

He said one should not forget the ultimate pillar of democracy — people. “They keenly observe everything and give their judgement using their ultimate weapon - vote. It was proved on several occasions be it the time of emergency or during the crisis in the NTR government. Their verdict in favour of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also proves it,” he maintained. 

Elaborating on the importance of the Legislative Assembly, one’s conduct as its member by following convictions, rules and regulations, the Speaker described Assembly as a mirror, where the true face gets reflected. “At no point of time we should forget that people are watching,” he said.

Emphasising the need for discussions and decisions in the House on various bills that are of public importance, Tammineni recalled how the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao used to stress on continuing discussions in the House on public issues even if the session continues till midnight. “Today the new government of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also stresses on discussions and deliberations in the House on various bills before they are passed.  It should be noted that several important bills were passed only after proper debate in the recent session,” he maintained. 

He said that for effective functioning and meaningful debates in the Assembly, the role of the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition was equally important as that of the Speaker. “When I assumed responsibility as the Speaker, the Leader of the House made it clear that there will be no pressure, directions or dictations from the ruling party and that I am free to discharge my duty without fear or favour,” he said.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram M Venkaiah Naidu
