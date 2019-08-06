10 tmc water to be released from Nagarjuna Sagar

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has announced that 10 tmc of water would be released from Nagarjuna Sagar Dam for Guntur and Prakasam districts on Wednesday.

He said that he was informed by the project officials, that Bugga Vagu reservoir would be filled after water from the dam is released, and directed RWS and municipal officers to fill 260 tanks under municipal corporation jurisdiction using water from the right canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

“The officials have been directed to give top priority to fill the tanks so that there is no shortage of drinking water. Farmers are requested not to use the water for irrigation,” he added.