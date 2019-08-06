Andhra Pradesh Police bank on education and jobs to tackle Maoist menace! 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In order to prevent youth from being influenced by Maoist ideology, district police are planning to set up libraries in the Naxal-affected areas. As the State government has released a notification for various jobs recently, the district police saw a good opportunity to help jobless youth by providing them books and material at libraries to help them prepare for competitive exams. The objective is to wean away youth from Maoist influence, Superintendent of Police RN Ammireddy said.

In the initial phase, the police are planning to set up libraries in Jiyyannapeta of Kotabommali and Batupuram of Vajrapukotturu Mandal from the grants of community policing allocated by the Centre. Jiyyannapeta is where Maoist leader Namballa Kesava Rao hailed from, while Batupuram is also the village from where several Maoists belonged. The police are also operating a digital library in Srikakulam at present. Some of the libraries have been set up in government buildings.

Speaking to TNIE, Ammireddy said the unemployment is the main reason for youth coming under the influence of Maoists. “We are planning to draw their attention towards competitive exams. Libraries will be managed by the local head under the supervision of the nearby SHO. With the support of zilla grandhalaya samstha, we will supply four newspapers daily to the libraries.

We are also planning to provide agriculture and devotional books.” “We are planning to set up more libraries in various parts of the district with a view to reducing unemployment in the district,” he added. He sought suggestions from the public to enhance the services of the police in the district.