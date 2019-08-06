Clear applications within stipulated time: Ongole Collector

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: During the Spandana programme in the district headquarters on Monday, many people paid a visit to the offices of the collector and superintendent of police to submit their pleas. A total of 574 applications were received at the collectorate, and 126 at SP’s office.

Collector Pola Bhaskar directed the officials concerned to clear all grievances received from the public within a stipulated period and make sure that all complaints are acknowledged and their details are uploaded on the Spandana website.

Out of total 574, around 200 applications were cleared on the spot and the remaining were sent to the concerned government departments’ district offices for further course of action. Similarly, at the SP’s office, Siddhartha Koushal received the complaints from the public and tried to resolve them on the spot.