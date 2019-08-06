CM Jagan Mohan Reddy invited to Kia Seltos’ launch in Anantapur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of Kia Motors invited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to participate in the launch of its new car Kia Seltos on August 8. The event will be organised at Kia Motors plant at Penugonda in Anantapur district.

Kia Motors chief executive officer and managing director Kook Hyun Shim and chief administration officer Thomos called on the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Monday. Chief Minister accepted the company’s invitation. The plant in Penukonda has a capacity to produce three lakh cars per year, they said and added that it will be increased to seven lakh units a year in future. The engines produced at the plant are being exported to Turkey and Slovakia.