College student hacked to death by rival group in Tirupati

The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Dwarakanath, was waiting near a bus stand at Settipalle railway gate when he was attacked by his rivals, police said.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a case of a suspected gang war between two groups of students, a degree student was stabbed to death with empty beer bottles and knives on the outskirts of the pilgrim town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

Dwarakanath, a native of Railway Kodur in Kadapa district was staying along with his friend near MR Palle and a final year student of a private college in Tirupati town. His father Eshwara Naidu stays in the Gulf.

According to police, Dwarakanath reportedly had disputes with some students who were classmates of his close relative studying intermediate in the town. The
students were allegedly harassing Dwarakanath's relative and the latter had warned the students of dire consequences.

Since the incident, he had been receiving phone calls from the rival student's group to come and "settle" the issue with them. Dwarakanath, who went to his native Railway Kodur after the quarrel with his rivals, returned to Tirupati on Monday and allegedly asked the rival student group to come near Settipalle. 

He later asked his friends to come to the said place and was on his way to the designated location when the rivals waylaid and attacked him with knives and empty beer bottles, police said.

By the time Dwarakanath's friends reached there, he was bleeding profusely and they rushed him to RUIA hospital where doctors declared him dead.  Police have launched a manhunt to nab the rival gang involved in the killing.

