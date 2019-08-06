Demand for 5 nagar panchayats in Guntur rises

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demanding upgradation of five-gram panchayats–Dachepalli, Gurazala, Nizampatnam, Pedakakani and Amaravati–into Nagar panchayats, people’s representatives in Guntur district have submitted representations to the government. MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy (Gurazala), Namburi Sankara Rao (Pedakurapadu) and Kilaru Rosaiah (Ponnuru) have proposed merger of two-three villages, based on their population and other parameters, into nagar panchayats.

If the proposal is accepted, then Gurazala, which has a population 28,642, will merge with Jangameswarapuram with a population of 6,932; Dachepalli will merge with Nadikudi and their total population will become 48,262; Amaravati will merge with Dharanikota and Mutayapalem and their combined population will be 19,108. The MLAs requested the government to upgrade these villages as municipalities after the mergers. The district currently has 12 municipalities and one municipal corporation.

