Minor boy found murdered in Andhra hostel

The body of Dasari Aditya, a Class 3 student, was found in a pool of blood in the washroom of a hostel, meant for the Backward Classes.

Published: 06th August 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 12:26 PM

Blood

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a class III student was found murdered in the premises of a social welfare hostel in Challapalli Mandal headquarters of Krishna district on Tuesday. The inmates of the BC welfare hostel found the student, Dasari Aditya (8), was found in a pool of blood in one of the washroom in the hostel premises.

According to police, Aditya's throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon leading to his death. Tuesday early hours, when some students woke up to attend nature's call, they found Aditya found dead in a pool of blood and alerted the staff.

Challapalli police suspect the killing might have taken place due to family disputes. "It is said that a relative of the boy's father visited the hostel on Monday night and we are suspecting that disputes of the parents of the boy might have led to the killing of Aditya,'' police said.

Police took three persons into custody for questioning and have shifted the body for an autopsy.

