Home States Andhra Pradesh

Navaratnalu tableau of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's schemes to be main Independence Day attraction

District Collector V Vinay Chand told officials concerned to gear up for the State- level Independence Day programme, which will be held in Vizag.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector V Vinay Chand told officials concerned to gear up for the State- level Independence Day programme, which will be held in Vizag. On Monday, he held a meeting with the officials on the arrangements to be made at AU Engineering grounds. The Collector told the officials to set up stalls and tableaux on the government welfare schemes.

A major attraction will be a tableau on the Navaratnalu — nine welfare schemes for farmers, women, medical and health, education and other schemes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The district officials were told to book trucks in advance for the tableaux and prepare the live models. 

The GVMC officials were also told to make models of their programmes and development works. The Tourism department was told to come up with films on tourism development. The I-Day will be attended by the CM, Ministers, secretaries and other VIPs of the state. Special galleries will be arranged for the audience to view the march past, cultural programmes and special section for the exhibition by the students. Also, parking, traffic diversion and other contingency arrangements will be made in case of rain.

TAGS
Visakhapatnam district collector Andhra independence day prgramme AU Engineering grounds Navaratnalu YS Jagan Mohan Reddy GVMC
