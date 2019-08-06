PMAY beneficiaries in Guntur oppose postponement of house allotments

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Demanding allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), hundreds of women beneficiaries staged a protest at Mangalagiri municipality on Monday. The agitation was after the authorities postponed allotment of houses, mentioning technical reasons.According to information, more than 2,500 persons had applied for 1,728 houses built under PMAY in Mangalagiri municipality limits.

The municipality had recently announced the date for allotments on August 5. When the beneficiaries reached the office on Monday, they found a notice that said the procedure has been postponed due to technical glitches and another date would be announced soon. So, the beneficiaries staged a protest demanding immediate allotment of houses to those eligible.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy reached the spot after becoming aware of the situation, and pacified beneficiaries after consulting municipal commissioner Hemamalini Reddy. He assured to do justice to every beneficiary and that they would be allotted houses within two months.He, meanwhile, alleged the TDP leaders were involved in illegal practices while allotting houses, which is why the officials would conduct a thorough inquiry before finalising the list.