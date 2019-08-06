Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam administration gears up for civic elections

 Ahead of the local body elections in the State, the Prakasam administration has started preparations to take up voter enrolment drive from September 1.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Ahead of the local body elections in the State, the Prakasam administration has started preparations to take up voter enrolment drive from September 1. The move comes after Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand recently held a meeting with district election officials across the state, directing them to take up preparations for the forthcoming elections.  

According to information, the district has 26,32,911 voters, of which 13,08,405 are males and 13,24,353 are females. As per the Election Commission’s instructions, at least one polling centre is to be made available for every 1,400 voters in urban areas and 1,200 voters in rural. The Election Commission has ordered the authorities to set-up additional/affiliated polling centres in areas where voters exceed the above-mentioned numbers. 

Before the beginning of enrolment drive, the EC has directed the district officials to finish the scrutiny of deletion and addition of votes and data related to the migration of voters. As part of it, the officials are going to take up surveys concerning households, young or first-time voters, etc.  

According to the schedule, revenue staff will scrutinise the existing voter lists in August,  take up surveys in September, and submit applications regarding addition and deletion of votes from October 15 to November-ending. Special enrolment drives will be held on November 2, 3, 9, and 10.  “Voters’ names will be included in the list before December-end. The EC will publish the final voter list between January 1 and 15. All youngsters who attain 18 years of age are requested to enrol themselves in the voter list,” Penchala Kishore, Revenue Divisional Officer-Ongole, said.

