Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two debt-ridden Andhra farmers end lives

Unable to pay their debts, two farmers from West Godavari and Anantapur districts have ended their lives.

Published: 06th August 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ELURU/ANANTAPUR: Unable to pay their debts, two farmers from West Godavari and Anantapur districts have ended their lives. In Naguladevupadu of Denduluru Mandal (West Godavari), a 20-year-old tenant farmer, Duggirala Ratalu, committed suicide as he failed to pay debts after he suffered losses in the last couple of cropping seasons.

Ratalu had taken a four-acre land on lease near his village and was burdened by loans from private persons. To pay his old debts, he approached some money lenders but was denied loans. Upset over this, Ratalu consumed pesticide late Sunday night. His wife, Ganga Bhavani, immediately shifted him to Eluru Government General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, in Madinahalli village of D Heerehal Mandal of Anantapur district, farmer Boya Hanumanthu (32) consumed pesticide in his fields on Monday morning and ended his life. Hanumanthu was the owner of a one-acre land and failed to get proper yield in the last few seasons. So, he took huge loans and was under tremendous pressure to repay them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra farmers suicide farmers suicide Denduluru Mandal Naguladevupadu Duggirala Ratalu Anantapur district West Godavari
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp