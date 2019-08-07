Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Samajika Vana Raitula Sangham to hold state-level confrence to adress farmers' problems

The order was implemented only for a few years.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The Andhra Pradesh Samajika Vana Raitula Sangham (APSVRS) will hold State-level conference here on August 13 to discuss the problems of eucalyptus, subabul, and casuarina farmers and find a solution to them.APSVRS State general secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy, along with other Raitu Sangham leaders, at a press conference here on Tuesday, said the farmers had been facing severe problems for the past four years due to lack of the minimum support price (MSP). In 1999, the State government had issued orders stating that the wood would be purchased through the local agriculture market committees by paying the MSP of    Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,400 per tonne.

The order was implemented only for a few years. Now, the price offered is Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,400 per tonne. With this, eucalyptus and casuarina farmers were incurring losses to the tune of Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 per acre.

 In the case of subabul plantation, the farmers were experiencing a loss of Rs 30,000 per acre. 
According to statistics available with the government, there are around 75,000 to 80,000 farmers in nine districts, across 25 to 30 Assembly constituencies in the State who are cultivating eucalyptus, subabul and casuarina in 4 lakh acres. In fact, unofficially the extent of this cultivation is around 5 lakh acres and among the nine districts, Prakasam district solely accounts for 42 to 44 per cent of the total production.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Samajika Vana Raitula Sangham APSVRS eucalyptus subabul casuarina
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp