Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation to set up Robotics lab in RVR & JC Engineering College

RVR and JC College of Engineering has decided to set up a robotics lab with the help of European Centre for Mechatronics (ECM) of Germany and AP Skill Development Corporation withi

ROBOTICS

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  RVR and JC College of Engineering has decided to set up a robotics lab with the help of European Centre for Mechatronics (ECM) of Germany and AP Skill Development Corporation within the campus premises for the benefit of the students at Chowdavaram village in Guntur district.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr Kota Srinivasu said,“The management is aiming to impart training in robotics to the students so that they can get jobs. Dr Sasank and Assistant Professor Muralikrishna have already completed their first level training andwill coach the students after completion of their training.”

