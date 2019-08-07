Home States Andhra Pradesh

Godavari flood water level recedes, around 100 villages still marooned

A total of 105 medical health camps were organised in flood-affected areas of East Godavari district.  

Published: 07th August 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari flood

People on top of their house in flood-hit Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari on Tuesday; (below) flood water at Polavaram spillway (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/ELURU/KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA : Though the flood levels in Godavari river continued to recede on Tuesday, officials at Dowleswaram Barrage maintained first warning level, as they expect the flood discharge to continue at 10 lakh cusecs for a few more days. On the other hand, copious inflows into Srisailam project on Krishna river continued and water was released from Pothireddypadu head regulator for drinking and irrigation purposes in Rayalaseema districts.

With India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains in coastal districts and upper catchment areas of Sabari and Sileru under the influence of depression formed in the Bay of Bengal, district administrations of both East and West Godavari have decided to continue the relief camps till the situation returns to normalcy. 

“Flood discharge at Dowleswaram at 8 pm on Tuesday was 10,44,348 cusecs. Though it appears falling at present, it might hover at 10 lakh cusecs mark given the expected flood inflows of 1 lakh cusecs from Sabari and Sileru. However, there has been a decrease in the inflows from Kaleshwaram side,” explained S Krishna Rao, superintendent engineer, irrigation department. 

According to him, the flood water was also lifted from Godavari at Pattiseema (at 7,434 cusecs from 21 pumps), Purushothapatnam (1,050 cusecs form 3 pumps) and other lift schemes (1,500 cusecs) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 63 villages upstream Polavaram project and 36 villages downstream Dowleswaram are still marooned. Fear of flood continues to haunt the people of Polavaram village, as the flood water started eroding the flood bank from Patha Polavaram to Yedlagudem. They fear at anytime the bund might get breached. 

Agency villages in both East and West Godavari received moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday and with a high possibility of spread of water-borne diseases, health department officials are conducting health camps. A total of 105 medical health camps were organised in flood-affected areas of East Godavari district.  

With increasing water levels, officials released 82,792 cusecs from the project, of which 32,001 cusecs was released for power production in AP side and 42,378 cusecs for power production in Telangana side. While water being released from Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme at 2,400 cusecs discharge rate, project officials started releasing water through Pothireddypadu head regulator at a discharge rate of 5,000 cusecs and 1,013 cusecs from Malayal - HNSS.

Restore power supply in villages, officials told 
Vijayawada: Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has directed the energy department to be on high alert and focus on relief works in flood-affected areas. During a teleconference with officials of power utilities on Tuesday, he said that Chief Minister had been continuously monitoring the flood situation. 

Flood situation in Godavari  
Chintur -  36.80 metre (warning level - 41.5 metres )
Kunavaram  - 36.80 metres (danger level - 39.94 metres)
Polavaram - 27.06 metres   
Dowleswaram - inflows - 10,44,348 cusecs; outflows - 10,44,348
Water level at Srisailam (8 p.m. on Tuesday)
Water level -  868 feet (FRL - 885 feet)
Inflows - 3,09,405 cusecs 
Outflows - 82,792 cusecs

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
floods Godavari river GODAVARI RIVER FLOODS Rayalaseema district West Godavari Dowleswaram
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp