Godavari flood water level recedes, around 100 villages still marooned

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/ELURU/KURNOOL/VIJAYAWADA : Though the flood levels in Godavari river continued to recede on Tuesday, officials at Dowleswaram Barrage maintained first warning level, as they expect the flood discharge to continue at 10 lakh cusecs for a few more days. On the other hand, copious inflows into Srisailam project on Krishna river continued and water was released from Pothireddypadu head regulator for drinking and irrigation purposes in Rayalaseema districts.

With India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains in coastal districts and upper catchment areas of Sabari and Sileru under the influence of depression formed in the Bay of Bengal, district administrations of both East and West Godavari have decided to continue the relief camps till the situation returns to normalcy.

“Flood discharge at Dowleswaram at 8 pm on Tuesday was 10,44,348 cusecs. Though it appears falling at present, it might hover at 10 lakh cusecs mark given the expected flood inflows of 1 lakh cusecs from Sabari and Sileru. However, there has been a decrease in the inflows from Kaleshwaram side,” explained S Krishna Rao, superintendent engineer, irrigation department.

According to him, the flood water was also lifted from Godavari at Pattiseema (at 7,434 cusecs from 21 pumps), Purushothapatnam (1,050 cusecs form 3 pumps) and other lift schemes (1,500 cusecs) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 63 villages upstream Polavaram project and 36 villages downstream Dowleswaram are still marooned. Fear of flood continues to haunt the people of Polavaram village, as the flood water started eroding the flood bank from Patha Polavaram to Yedlagudem. They fear at anytime the bund might get breached.

Agency villages in both East and West Godavari received moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday and with a high possibility of spread of water-borne diseases, health department officials are conducting health camps. A total of 105 medical health camps were organised in flood-affected areas of East Godavari district.

With increasing water levels, officials released 82,792 cusecs from the project, of which 32,001 cusecs was released for power production in AP side and 42,378 cusecs for power production in Telangana side. While water being released from Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme at 2,400 cusecs discharge rate, project officials started releasing water through Pothireddypadu head regulator at a discharge rate of 5,000 cusecs and 1,013 cusecs from Malayal - HNSS.

Restore power supply in villages, officials told

Vijayawada: Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has directed the energy department to be on high alert and focus on relief works in flood-affected areas. During a teleconference with officials of power utilities on Tuesday, he said that Chief Minister had been continuously monitoring the flood situation.

Flood situation in Godavari

Chintur - 36.80 metre (warning level - 41.5 metres )

Kunavaram - 36.80 metres (danger level - 39.94 metres)

Polavaram - 27.06 metres

Dowleswaram - inflows - 10,44,348 cusecs; outflows - 10,44,348

Water level at Srisailam (8 p.m. on Tuesday)

Water level - 868 feet (FRL - 885 feet)

Inflows - 3,09,405 cusecs

Outflows - 82,792 cusecs