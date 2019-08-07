Guntur Municipal Corporation launches auto fogging e-machines

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) deployed electronic auto fogging machines supplied by Swachhandhra Corporation to put an end to the mosquito menace in the city. Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said that the mini electronic fogging machines are very useful in accessing narrow roads in the city. He said, ” People living in interior areas of the city are facing difficulties due to the mosquito menace.

Hence the corporation decides to deploy mini electronic fogging machines to check their spread. The Health Department officials are using four big fogging machines and 22 manually pumped variants, for the same purpose.” Medical Health Officer (MHO) Ch Sobha Rani, biologist D Obulu and other officers were present.