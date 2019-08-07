Nellore sand reach cater to construction needs of Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As the demand for sand has been very high in the district and the existing reaches are not being able to cater to the demand, the Government has allocated sand reaches at Minagallu village of Butchireddipalem Mandal in Nellore district to serve the needs of the construction sector in the district.

The district authorities have already reviewed the availability and supply capability of local sand reaches on the banks of Musi and Gundlakamma rivulets and came to a conclusion that they are unable to supply sufficient sand stocks as per the demand across the district and forwarded the same report to the state government. Accordingly, the state government has reviewed the situation and agreed to allocate sand reaches in the neighbouring Nellore district to cater to the needs of Ongole.

The Transport, Revenue, Police and Vigilance departments are going to maintain a strict monitoring system on the demand and the supply of sand. After receiving the Nellore sand reaches allocation orders, district authorities sped-up the process of procuring sand and decided to maintain three sand stock depots at the three regions of the district. One will be set up here at Ongole, near the Old ZP meeting hall place, besides the Mini Stadium, the second one will be in Markapur - Agriculture Market Committee premises and the third one will be set up at Kanigiri town, Agri. Market Committee place.

The district collector has decided on the price for sand sales at all these three depot premises. One tractor load (3 cubic meters) of Sand at Ongole sand depot is priced at `3,100 and it will be priced at `4,200 at Kanigiri Depot, and at `3,400 at Markapur. Any individual or institution or company which requires sand supply should contact the concerned local Mines and Geology department Assistant Directors offices regarding their requirement.