Home States Andhra Pradesh

Only two toilets for 270 in Srikakulam BC hostel

Building owner fails to take up repair works citing non-payment of rents since Oct 2017

Published: 07th August 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Dilapidated condition of the hostel building at the Arts College Road in Srikakulam and unhygienic conditions in the hostel (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  More than 270 students are forced to stay in a BC welfare boys post-matric hostel situated near the Arts College in Srikakulam as against the capacity of 150 students. So worse is the condition that only two bathrooms are functioning in the hostel out of the six. 

To take bath students to wake up at 3 am daily. Some of the students go to colleges without bathing. What’s more even the septic tank fills up every 10 days because of the overcrowded hostel rooms. 
The students in some of the hostel rooms stay without a fan and even light at night. Although doors of the bathrooms were damaged months ago, the management did nothing to repair/restore them. 

With the closure of the Arts College hostel, outstation students were accommodated in the existing BC Welfare Hostel in the city. Although the strength in the existing hostels in the city was increased, officials did not provide amenities proportionately. With no space left on the hostel premises, the students throw food waste near the bathrooms. Due to poor sanitation, three students were found suffering from fever on Tuesday evening by the time TNIE visited the hostel.

“We have to wake up at 3 am daily to form queue lines for bathing,” K Satyannarayana, a BSc third-year student, said. He also said that out of six, only two bathrooms are in a working condition. About 15 to 20 students are forced to stay in each small room. No fans and even lights were put up in some rooms. Even food is also not good sometimes, the student added. 

When contacted, hostel welfare officer Guruvulu said that earlier, there were only 150 students in the hostel. After the closure of the Arts College hostel, about 120 more students were accommodated in the BC hostel. The hostel was shifted to Srikakulam from Sompeta in 2017 on the ground of a decreasing number of students. 

The hostel is maintained in a rented building near the Arts College in Srikakulam. The rent is pending since October 2017 due to which the building owner did not take up any repair works. Similarly, diet pills have also been pending for the past several years. “I took personal loans to maintain the hostel,” he added. Guruvulu also said that they were planning to shift the hostel to another room in the next few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BC welfare boys post-matric hostel Arts College in Srikakulam bad amenities for students andhra government
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp