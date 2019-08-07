Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer asks online availability of dharmic contents

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has directed officials to upload dharmic content and cultural publications online for the benefit of devotees of Lord Venkateswara. Speaking after the review meeting at the Administrative Building here on Tuesday, the TTD EO said as of now 3,700 TTD publications in seven categories were uploaded on the website, besides the Sapthagiri magazine from the 1978 edition. Devotees could utilise all the online material by clicking ebooks.tirumala.org/.

He also directed officials to take up a reprint of all popular TTD publications. He also instructed the TTD engineering department to complete the modernisation of TTD Kalyana mandapams and also new hostel buildings for TTD institutions on a war footing. He also wanted the senior TTD officials monitoring the local temples to ensure better and quality service to devotees.