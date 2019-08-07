Tirupati ‘Gang war’ claims life of student

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/KADAPA : In a suspected case of a gang war between two groups of students, a youth was stabbed to death with broken beer bottles and knives on the outskirts of Tirupati late on Monday night. The deceased, Dwarakanath, 23, was allegedly asked by the rival group to come to a spot at Settipalle to settle an issue. However, he was attacked while he was waiting near the bus stand at Settipalle railway gate, police said.

Dwarakanath, a BBA final-year student of Chadalawada Degree College near Renigunta, was a native of Chitveli in Kadapa district and was staying along with one of his friends near MR Palle. According to police, Dwarakanath reportedly had disputes with classmates of his cousin, who is studying Intermediate in the town. He allegedly picked up a quarrel with the tormentors and warned them of dire consequences if they did not leave the boy alone.

This happened two days ago and, since then, Dwarakanath received phone calls from the rival students to ‘settle’ the issue with them. Dwarakanath, who had gone to his native after the quarrel, returned to Tirupati on Monday in response to the phone calls. He asked his friends to join him at the ‘spot’ before setting out to meet the rival students. Before he reached the spot, he was waylaid and murdered.