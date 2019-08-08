Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks Centre’s helping hand 

Jagan urges Finance Minister to fill revenue gap and release pending Polavaram funds

Published: 08th August 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday (PhotoI EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Niti Aayog Vice-President Rajiv Kumar on the second day of his visit to New Delhi on Wednesday.  During his meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Minister explained the ‘Navarathnalu’ scheme being implemented by his government for improving living standards of people and sought necessary support from the Centre for the same. 

He urged the Finance Minister to fill the revenue gap and release pending funds for Polavaram so as to complete the national project in time.  The Chief Minister urged the Union Finance Minister to release funds for the development of seven backward districts and reiterated the demand to accord Special Category Status to the State.

During his meeting with Gadkari, Jagan urged the Centre to bear the complete expenditure of Amaravati - Anantapur Express Highway and release funds for the completion of Benz Circle flyover in Vijayawada city.He also handed over the details some of the State roads to the minister and appealed to him to recognise and develop them as National Highways.

Governor leaves for national capital
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan left for the national capital on a three-day visit on Wednesday night. This is the first visit of the Governor to New Delhi after taking charge as the Governor of AP. As part of his visit, Harichandan will call on President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will return to the Raj Bhavan on Saturday evening.

CM extends Delhi visit
The Chief Minister, who was scheduled to return to the State capital on Wednesday night, extended his visit by another day and will come back on Thursday. With this, his scheduled visit to Pulivendula in Kadapa district has been cancelled. Similarly, he will not attend the launching of Kia Seltos car at the Kia Motor plant in Penugonda of Anantapur district on Thursday. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will read out the message of the Chief Minister during the event in Anantapur

Jagan’s wishlist before Centre  

Fill the revenue gap and release pending funds for Polavaram so as to complete the national project in time
 Release funds for the development of seven 
backward districts in AP
Bear complete expenditure 
of Amaravati-Anantapur 
Express Highway
Release funds for the completion of Benz Circle flyover in Vijayawada city

