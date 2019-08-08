Home States Andhra Pradesh

Floods receding in East Godavari, but no relief as yet 

Though the floodwater has started receding in East Godavari since Tuesday, the situation is still alarming, particularly in Devipatnam mandal and island villages.

Published: 08th August 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Polavaram vacating the village after Godavari river bund breaches on Wednesday (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Though the floodwater has started receding in East Godavari since Tuesday, the situation is still alarming, particularly in Devipatnam Mandal and island villages.  Residents of Konaseema have got some respite as the floods that wreaked havoc for the past one week started receding in Amalapuram and other villages. 

Amalapuram RDO Venkataramana said 90 NDRF, 157 SDRF and 111 firefighting staff are actively participating in rescue operations. It is learnt that road communication was disrupted to 64 villages. The people of Devipatnam mandal are facing several problems as rescue operations are going on at a slow pace.  Distribution of food is getting delayed as it is being prepared only at one place. Some flood-affected people are complaining that the walls of their houses are on the verge of collapse as they have been under water for almost a week.  

It is learnt that the authorities concerned are engaged in assessing the damage and loss in the district and have already submitted a tentative report to the government.  The officials from revenue, agriculture and other departments say it is difficult to assess the total damage  at this juncture.

According to revenue officials, the people in 20 mandals are suffering due to floods in the district.  As many as 207 villages in four mandals of Etapaka division, one each in   Rampachodavaram and Rajamahendravaram, two in Ramachandrapuram and 12 in Amalapuram division are experiencing floods. Of them, 133 villages are in Etapaka division alone. As many as 20,701 out of the total affected population of 1,17,000 are taking shelter in 93 relief camps, according to a report sent to the State government.

The administration is using 62 boats, 12 launches and two NDRF and two SDRF teams for rescue operations.  As many as 93 medical camps have been conducted so far. The authorities have sent rice, yellow gram, oil, onions, potatoes and other items to 17,984 families in the flood-affected areas. Horticulture crops were affected in 2,029 hectares and paddy in 4,175 hectares. As many as 71 electric poles were destroyed and 17 houses are damaged.  About 2-km stretch of Panchayat Raj road got damaged.

The two relief camps  at Pandiri Mahadevudu choultry and Alcot gardens in Rajamahendravaram are continuing. The Godavari water level on Wednesday stood at 53 feet at Pushkar ghat. The police are keeping a constant watch on Gowtami and VIP ghats in the city. Barricades were erected at the ghats and the people have been barred from having bath there.Commissioner of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Sumit Kumar Gandhi is monitoring the situation at the ghats and in the relief camps apart from ensuring that breakfast, lunch are distributed to flood victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
East Godavari Devipatnam Mandal floodwater NDRF SDRF
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp