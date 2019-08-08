Helmet awareness rally taken out in Guntur city

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Transport department organised a motorcycle rally to create awareness among two-wheeler riders on wearing helmets, in the city on Wednesday. District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar flagged off the rally at the Collectorate and appealed to the motorcycle riders to wear helmets while driving and follow traffic norms.

He said the police and the transport department officials would take action against violation of norms so that the riders follow the guidelines while driving two-wheelers. He also said that the departments would impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for the first violation and if they were caught the second time violating the norms their licence would be cancelled for three months.

Guntur Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna conducted an awareness meeting with 225 students who were caught violating traffic norms. Their parents and representatives of the management of their respective colleges were also made to participate in the meeting. He asked the students to follow traffic rules while driving two-wheelers and if anyone was caught violating the rules the police would take stern action against them, he said.

He said that the number of accidents was increasing due to violation of traffic rules and people were suffering injuries. He said that even the minors were driving the two-wheelers without having any license, so the parents would be required to create awareness among them. He said that the police department was registering cases against traffic violators and uploading the same in the computers so that repeated violators of traffic rules could be dealt with severely. Additional SP YT Naidu, Deputy transport commissioner Meera Prasad, Traffic department DSP K Supraja and others participated in the programme.