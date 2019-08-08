Ongole Municipal Corporation launches anti-monkey drive 

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) deployed a professional monkey catcher team in the city on Monday to put an end to the primate menace, which has been plaguing the city for the past few months. According to reports, a number of complaints registered this week at the Spandana cell in the city were related to the monkey menace.

Consequently, OMC commissioner P Niranjan Reddy, was forced to employ a professional monkey catcher team Tanguturu- Singarayakonda for the same. The corporation is reportedly shelling `400 per captured monkey, which are then released into Giddaluru jungle.Traps for capturing monkeys have been placed at the Housing Board (HB) colony and at the Gayatri Temple near Lawyerpet. The drive is likely to continue for another two weeks. The initiative seems to have been a success, with around 40 monkeys being captured by Wednesday at Pernamitta.

According to experts, since the past few months, hundreds of monkeys in small groups started residing at various places within the city limits. As the primate troops are frequently changing their habitations, it is difficult to catch them or send them away from the city.

Moreover they have started living on trees, tall buildings or temples, making it even more difficult for the common people to tackle them. Areas like Gayatri Temple near Lawyerpeta, South Bypass road, Housing Board Colony and Pernametta areas are areas, prone to monkey infestation. Therefore the monumental task at hand, prompted the OMC authorities to pay such a hefty sum in order to put an end to this problem.

“Though earlier we used to pay `250 per monkey, now we have agreed to pay `400 instead to the capturing team, as it is a different and difficult job. After completing the task, we will approach the Forest department officials for permissions and then, will release these monkeys into Giddaluru forest,” monkey capture in-charge, OMC Sanitary Inspector Mohana Rao explained.

“Monkeys possess special intelligence to identify traps. They take time to trust humans, even if they are offered free food. If they sense any danger, the entire troop will desert a particular area and they won’t return to that place again in the near future. So, it is very crucial to make them believe that the food offered in the trap cage is safe and that it would cause them no harm. Then only the troop will come and fall in the trap,” Nakkala Sobhan Babu, leader of the Monkey catching team explained to TNIE on Wednesday.