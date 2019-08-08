Rains may continue for next 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal crossed north Odisha-West Bengal coasts close to Balasore on Wednesday afternoon. Under its influence, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh received heavy rains. For the next 24 hours, heavy rains are likely to continue at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. Currently, the deep depression is lying centred over north Odisha and about 110 km south- southeast of Jamshedpur and 60 km northwest of Balasore.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a depression in next 24 hours. Influenced by deep depression, strong surface winds from westerly direction reaching up to speed reaching 50 to 55 kmph likely along and off Coastal AP. Forecast bulletin by INCOIS shows that high waves ranging from 3.5 to 4.5 metre are likely to hit Andhra Pradesh coast.