TDP cadre stage protest, urge Chandrababu Naidu to remove Kodela

Incidentally, at the time of the protest, Kodela was holding discussions with Naidu in the party office.

Former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A group of TDP activists staged a protest at the party’s State office in Guntur on Wednesday seeking removal of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao as in-charge of Sattenapalli constituency, which was represented by him in the previous term. Later, they took up the issue with TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. 

Incidentally, at the time of the protest, Kodela was holding discussions with Naidu in the party office. Hundreds of TDP activists from Sattenapalli  gathered at the party office where Naidu was holding discussions with the party leaders and raised slogans against Kodela. It is learnt that Kodela reached the office knowing that his detractors were planning to meet Naidu and file a complaint against him. 

After sometime, Naidu came out of the party office and gave an appointment to the agitating party activists. TDP district secretary Komatineni Srinivasa Rao, Gogineni Koteswara Rao, Alla Amareswara Rao, Makkena Mrityunjaya Rao and others met Naidu later and sought removal of Kodela.

Speaking to TNIE, Komatineni Srinivasa Rao said Naidu assured that the party will take suitable action against Kodela after getting information from party’s district-level leaders. It is learnt that party leaders and cadre said that it would be difficult for them to work effectively in the coming local body polls if Kodela continues in the position. 

Naidu said he won’t hesitate to take action against top leaders. “We have already prepared a list of leaders who were involved in corrupt practices in the past five years when the TDP was in power,’’ Naidu reportedly told the leaders.

