Vamsadhara, Nagavali rivers in spate 

All 22 gates of Gotta Barrage lifted; road connectivity, power supply in North AP villages disrupted

Published: 08th August 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ponnada villagers trapped in Nagavali rescued by disaster response team (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With incessant rains in several areas of Srikakulam district and also in upper catchment areas in Odisha under the influence of low pressure, water levels in Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers increased. All the 22 gates were opened at Gotta Barrage on the Vamsadhara river to a height of 3 metres. 
Supply of water through the right and left main canals was also stopped. The inflow at the Gotta Barrage is 82,874 cusecs, while an equal quantity is being discharged as outflow. Pond level stands at 35.58 metre out of the full reservoir level 38 metre. 

Similarly, floodwater level stands at 104.43 metres against the full reservoir capacity of 105 metre at Totapalli Barrage on the Nagavali river. With both the rivers being swollen with floodwater, the district administration sounded a high alert in the district. Officials were directed to take up relief measures, particularly in the low-lying areas. Fishermen were asked not to venture into the sea for the next few days. Singidi, Kosali and Kosangi villages of Bhamini Mandal were inundated.

Roads and Buildings Minister Dharmana Krishna Das along with District Collector J Nivas visited the flood-hit areas. The road connectivity was cut off to several villages in the Bhamini and Kotturu mandals.
Similarly, Penugotivada village of Kotturu mandal was also inundated where people could not come out of the houses. The power supply was also stopped to many villages. 

Similarly, road connectivity was cut off between Matala and Nivagam villages of Kotturu mandal. As much as 1,382 mm rainfall was registered, an average of 36.4 mm in each mandal in the district under the influence of low pressure on Wednesday. Kaviti received 97.4 mm rainfall (the highest) followed by Sompeta 75.6 mm, Kanchili 67.8 and Ichchapuram 66.2 mm. 

The district collector in the evening spoke to the mandal officials through a video link and took stock of the flood situation. Nivas directed the officials to open control rooms in all mandals and divisional headquarters. The collector said that the floodwater level at the Gotta barrage might increase to 1.5 lakh cusecs by night in the Vamsadhara river. Village revenue officials must alert the people on the flood situation from time to time, he added. Krishna Das directed the district administration to take up relief measures in the marooned areas, including shifting of people to the rehabilitation centres.

