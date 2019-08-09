Home States Andhra Pradesh

 Prakasam University gasps for infrastructure funds from Andhra Pradesh government

Temporary lecturers hired at the newly-formed  institute; district-specific technical courses to be launched soon 

Published: 09th August 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

University grant Commission

Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Though the government has upgraded the erstwhile PG Campus of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) into a new university named as the Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam University, the required infrastructure has been provided here yet. The government has not even allocated funds for it in the recent State budget proposals. At present, it is being run with temporarily hired lecturers under the supervision of in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof R Sudarsana Rao, VC of Vikramasihmapuri University.

During his first visit to the campus, the in-charge VC said, “My aim is to see that students of this university are fully equipped to get suitable jobs on completion of their courses, and it will be developed into a model university by designing courses and creating infrastructure in the next 10 years.” he said. He also stated that a civil services corner would be set up at the campus library to help students excel in competitive exams, along with a skill development centre to be set up on the campus with the support of the AP State Skill Development Corporation. But, the students of the university alleged that no steps had been taken so far in support of the statements made by the in-charge VC and they were apprehensive about their carriers.

Universities should offer various courses based on the local resources and manpower requirement in the industries and the Ongole-AKTP University is fortunate in this regard as it had an advantage of owning 100 acres of land at Pernamitta village within the Ongole city limits.

Meanwhile, campus special officer G Somasekhar has reportedly been working vigorously on the designing of a blueprint for developing infrastructure here in three phases. Already, the university has submitted one action plan at an estimated cost of `300 crore for its development and is eagerly waiting for the reaction of the government in this regard. At present, some of the professors, lecturers deputed from ANU, along with some guest lecturers are rendering services. Infrastructure wise the varsity requires a few more buildings, and other technical/ human resource support to flourish as per the expectations of the students. For all this, funds are badly needed and everyone attached to the university is expecting that the government will lend a helping hand.

During his last visit to the campus in July third week, in-charge VC Prof Sudarsana Rao said that, apart from the existing 11 courses, some new district-specific technical courses, such as Food technology, Geology, Geo-physics, Marine living resources, Mining etc would be started soon to meet the needs of local industries. 

Around 110 students are pursuing their degrees here in various subjects and the University authorities are expecting that the number of students will increase from the next academic year. 
“Though the government has not allocated funds for the university in the current academic year due to financial problems, we are not feeling bad about it as the government is committed to the development of education sector in the State and in particular all the key political leaders of the district are highly concerned about the development of this institute,” G Somasekhar said.
 

