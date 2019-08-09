Andhra Pradesh government to hard sell state to diplomats today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at taking forward its industrial promotion policy, the State government in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs will organise one-day diplomatic outreach programme here on Friday to showcase Andhra Pradesh as the most desired destination for trade, commerce and investments.

The programme will be attended by representatives (diplomats) from over 35 countries. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said that it was a first-of-its-kind conference in the country involving top-level representatives from over 30 countries.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would hold one-on-one interactions with around 10 to 15 diplomats and consul generals and would explain to them the resources and opportunities available in the State. The Chief Minister is also expected to elaborate on the initiatives being taken by the government to root out corruption at all levels of administration, the official added.

As part of the day-long programme, the State government will dwell upon the potential areas and priority sectors that are open to FDI and impress on the visiting diplomats the scope of investments in infrastructure development, pharma, agro products, skill development, technology transfer, healthcare, backward area development projects and other sectors.

The Chief Minister will address the delegates and explain the government policies, its priorities and plans and the welfare programmes being implemented by it. The Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiatives of the government and Business Reform Benchmarking along with the rich natural and human resources would be outlined during the meeting. The long coastline extending from Srikakulam to Nellore will provide wide-ranging opportunities to the countries in infrastructure development and other sectors in AP, an official said.

While Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will speak on the industrial policy of the State, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam will give a presentation on the development programmes being carried out by the government and brief on Navaratnalu, tourism, health sector and other issues.

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and other officials are also likely to give an overview of the opportunities in the State.

The countries that are likely to attend the event include Korea, Singapore, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Maldives, Egypt, Namibia, Slovakia, Australia, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Japan, USA, Canada and Netherlands.