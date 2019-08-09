Andhra's tribal habitations cut off for third day due to heavy rains

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With no let-up of heavy rain in Agency areas of Paderu division, particularly Pedabayalu, Munchingput and G Madugula mandals in Visakhapatnam district, several tribal habitations remained cut off for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Barring two deaths, including a child, washed away in a rivulet in the past two days, there were no further casualties due to rain. Most tribals were unable to move out of their dwellings due to incessant rains. Several rivulets in the Agency, including Surimetta Gedda, Rallagedda, and Logiligedda, and small streams were overflowing disrupting road connectivity and communication. Unable to move, the tribals were facing problem due to the shortage of essentials as weekly shandies were not held in view of continuous rains.

Meanwhile, various reservoirs reached full capacity level following heavy rains in catchment areas. Authorities lifted three gates of Sileru Dam to release water. While the water level at Jolaput reservoir stood at 2,735 feet against 2,750 feet full reservoir level (FRL), the present level at Duduma reservoirs 2,57.6 feet against 2,590 FRL. Currently, 70 MW of electricity is being generated at Machkhand. There is uncertainty over the State-level International Girijan Divas celebrations scheduled on Saturday at Araku Valley. Paderu Sub Collector G Venkateswar told TNIE that it was raining in all Agency mandals of the Paderu division. However, the situation is normal, except in Munchingput and Pedabayalu mandals. He said most tribals in unconnected habitations were unable to move as the streams and rivulets have swollen with rainwater. There was also not much damage.

All primary health centres (PHCs) have been strengthened even before the onset of monsoon and all essentials were being ensured to people in the affected areas. He said pregnant women based on their expected delivery dates were shifted to nearest PHCs so that they do not face any problem. He said that four gates were lifted at Donkarai. Though the reservoirs did not cross the danger level, the officials were monitoring the situation.

He said the roads will be restored once the rains recede in the Agency areas as the depression has moved away to Odisha, there may not be further rains. Gemmill PHC Dr Prasad along with staff and ANM reached the village crossing overflowing Surimeetta Gedda, near Majjigaruvu. Amount of rainfall recorded in all mandals of Paderu division till 8.30 am on Thursday: Munchingput 126.2 mm, Pedabayalu 58.4 mm, Dumbriguda 29.2 mm, Araku Valley 27.2 mm, Anantagiri 17.4 mm, Hukumpet 41.8 mm, Paderu 18 mm, Chintapalli 18.4 mm, G Madugula 16.4 mm, Koyyuru 16.2 mm and GK Veedhi 24.2 mm.