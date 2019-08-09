Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's tribal habitations cut off for third day due to heavy rains

Though the reservoirs did not cross danger level, the officials were monitoring the situation.

Published: 09th August 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Three gates of Sileru dam opened (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With no let-up of heavy rain in Agency areas of Paderu division, particularly Pedabayalu, Munchingput and G Madugula mandals in Visakhapatnam district, several tribal habitations remained cut off for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Barring two deaths, including a child, washed away in a rivulet in the past two days, there were no further casualties due to rain. Most tribals were unable to move out of their dwellings due to incessant rains. Several rivulets in the Agency, including Surimetta Gedda, Rallagedda, and Logiligedda, and small streams were overflowing disrupting road connectivity and communication. Unable to move, the tribals were facing problem due to the shortage of essentials as weekly shandies were not held in view of continuous rains.

Meanwhile, various reservoirs reached full capacity level following heavy rains in catchment areas. Authorities lifted three gates of Sileru Dam to release water. While the water level at Jolaput reservoir stood at 2,735 feet against 2,750 feet full reservoir level (FRL), the present level at Duduma reservoirs 2,57.6 feet against 2,590 FRL. Currently, 70 MW of electricity is being generated at Machkhand. There is uncertainty over the State-level International Girijan Divas celebrations scheduled on Saturday at Araku Valley. Paderu Sub Collector G Venkateswar told TNIE that it was raining in all Agency mandals of the Paderu division. However, the situation is normal, except in Munchingput and Pedabayalu mandals. He said most tribals in unconnected habitations were unable to move as the streams and rivulets have swollen with rainwater. There was also not much damage.

All primary health centres (PHCs) have been strengthened even before the onset of monsoon and all essentials were being ensured to people in the affected areas. He said pregnant women based on their expected delivery dates were shifted to nearest PHCs so that they do not face any problem. He said that four gates were lifted at Donkarai. Though the reservoirs did not cross the danger level, the officials were monitoring the situation.

He said the roads will be restored once the rains recede in the Agency areas as the depression has moved away to Odisha, there may not be further rains. Gemmill PHC Dr Prasad along with staff and ANM reached the village crossing overflowing Surimeetta Gedda, near Majjigaruvu. Amount of rainfall recorded in all mandals of Paderu division till 8.30 am on Thursday: Munchingput 126.2 mm, Pedabayalu 58.4 mm, Dumbriguda 29.2 mm, Araku Valley 27.2 mm, Anantagiri 17.4 mm, Hukumpet 41.8 mm, Paderu 18 mm, Chintapalli 18.4 mm, G Madugula 16.4 mm, Koyyuru 16.2 mm and GK Veedhi 24.2 mm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paderu division Andhra Rains andhra floods
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp