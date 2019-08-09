Home States Andhra Pradesh

End of Malaysia trauma for seven Andhra's youth

Later, they were shifted to the shelter home at the Indian High Commission in Malaysian capital.

Published: 09th August 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An agonising wait finally came to an end for seven youths who have been rescued by the Telugu Expats Association of Malaysia (TEAM) as they boarded Vizag-bound Air Asia flight in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. The youths, who were cheated by an agent by promising jobs, were rescued by TEAM following a report published in TNIE on May 16, 2019. The youths are M Venku Naidu, M Mahesh, M Srinu, M Girish, all from Rajam, and K Ramakrishna and Naveen Mownagi from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam. 

They had been initially provided accommodation in an apartment at Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur after they were rescued by TEAM from Batu Caves in Selangor. 

Later, they were shifted to the shelter home at the Indian High Commission in the Malaysian capital.

The youths from Rajam in Butchayyapeta Mandal were lured by Jelli Srinivasa Rao, an agent in their village, with a promise of employment in Malaysia. After allegedly receiving `60,000 each from the youths for contract jobs, the agent had sent them to Malaysia on tourist visa.

Problems for the youths began after two months when local agent P Dhana Sekhar had denied them salary and taken away their passports. Following a report published in TNIE about the troubles being faced by them due to lack of work for over three months, TEAM extended a helping hand to them. It also rescued three more persons who were stranded in Malaysia. Surprisingly, one of them happened to be Dhana Sekhar, who cheated the four youths.

Speaking to TNIE from Kuala Lumpur, TEAM media convener Madan Mohan said the youths had undergone a nightmarish experience for over seven months. The association secured white passports for all the youths, he said. However, uncertainty on their return to India prevailed even after they were shifted to the shelter home at the Indian High Commission. Change of government in the State following general elections further delayed their return to India as their application with APNRT Society was kept pending. Madan said the APNRT Society had approved their applications recently.  Meanwhile, the agent who cheated the youths had paid some amount to meet a part of the expenses of their return journey.  
Venku told TNIE over phone that their travails finally ended. They were very much thankful to the Telugu association, TNIE and all those who helped them out of their troubles, Venku Naidu said. 

Madan said a team of the association led by president Anil Kumar Chigurupati secured permission from the Malaysian government for their return journey. He said six youths returned to India on Thursday and the agent Sekhar will be leaving for Chennai on Sunday. He said  the association rescued five more persons from AP and they will be sent back to India within a week.
TEAM, launched in 2015, has helped many immigrants cheated by agents go back home.   Its president Anil Kumar said said immigrants in trouble can contact the following members for help:
Madan Mohan Bathula (+60166564955), Mohindar Chowdary Moparthi (+601111872997),  Rajendra Veeramachineni (+60122283821), Kiran Kumar Kanaparthi (+60183274221).

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Expats Association of Malaysia TEAM Vizag-bound Air Asia flight Kuala Lumpur Brickfields in Kuala Lumpur Indian High Commission in the Malaysia
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp