Five Lacs saplings to be planted in Guntur on Aug 17

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has directed the officials to take measures to plant five lakh saplings on August 17 as part of the Vana Mahotsavam programme in the district. During a video conference with municipal commissioners and MPDOs in the Guntur district on Thursday, he directed them to coordinate with the students of schools and colleges along with activists of social organisations to make the programme successful. He further said the newly-recruited Grama Volunteers to be involved in the plantation programme.

He directed the employees concerned to start works for digging pits to plant saplings as per by the date fixed by the government. He directed the officials to take steps to plant more saplings at Veldurthi and Bollapalli mandals under the Jal Sakthi Abhiyan. He asked the officials to submit proposals and accordingly shift the plants to various places well before the scheduled date to avoid delay in planting saplings.