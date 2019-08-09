German Centre for Advanced Studies founder urges young engineers to follow their passion

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: “If you want to be remembered as a successful engineer or any professional in the present competitive world, you must think beyond your boundaries and your perspective of things should be innovative and different from others. It is the desirable quality of an engineer” Vangapandu Venkata Naga Raju, founder of German Centre for Advanced Studies, president of European Centre for Mechtronics, has said.

He was the chief guest of the Freshers’ Day celebrations at the Prakasam Engineering College, Kandukuru, conducted on Wednesday. He advised the students to study as per their interest and passion. Kancharla Ramaiah, the correspondent of the college, who presided over the meeting, explained the achievements of the college.