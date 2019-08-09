International SAAP training centre to come up in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An international SAAP training centre will come up on 27 acres with Rs 5 crore at Kommadi in the city. Laying the foundation stone for the centre here on Thursday Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said similar international stadiums will be built in Vijayawada and Tirupati.

He said the stadium at Kommadi will be named after former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He said of the Rs 5 crore SAAP will earmark Rs 3 crore and VMRDA Rs 2 crore. He also revealed that synthetic athletic track will be constructed with Rs 7 crore sanctioned by the Centre.

The stadium will have facilities for archery, hockey, weightlifting, athletics, boxing, walking track, basketball, kho-kho, volleyball and kabaddi. The stadium which is scheduled to be completed by 2020 will be a boon for players from north Andhra, the minister said. VMRDA chairperson Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said the VMRDA would be providing funds for the stadium. He said roads will be laid in Madhurawada as per the wishes of people. Police housing EE D Venugopala Raju, SAAP DE A Swamy, DSDO June Gallyot, coach N Surya Rao and table tennis coach Madhuri Latha were present.