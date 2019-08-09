Kia Motors rolls out first car from Anantapur plant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seltos, the first car produced by Kia Motors, the 8th largest automaker in the world, in India was rolled out from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Anantapur on Thursday amid much fanfare.

Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to India Shin Bong-kil and Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO of Kia Motors India, State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and others were present at the function. On the occasion, the company announced the commencement of mass production of Seltos in India after testing the vehicle in different climatic conditions, including some of the most challenging terrains in India.

“I must inform you that we had opened the Seltos booing on July 16. We have received over 23,000 bookings so far,” said Manohar Bhat, Kia Motors India Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing.

Describing it as an emotional moment for him and the staff of Kia motors, the company MD and CEO Kookhyan Shim said it would not have been possible without the contribution of the State government. “The first Seltos is the symbol of our promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market,” he said. Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, on the occasion, said way for Kia in AP was cleared during the YSR government itself. Stating that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to industrial development of the State, he said electrical buses would be introduced in the State soon.

The State attracted investments to the tune of $4.5 billion from major automakers and players such as Isuzu, Hero and Apollo Tyres, among others, he quoted the CM as saying. APIIC chairperson RK Roja said AP is the safest and best destination for investments. Kia has invested $2 billion in India, including $1.1 billion in the plant. While the guests of the event signed on the car, the comment of Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav drew the attention of all. He wrote “Car rollout our young people pulled out here...sorry,” indirectly lamenting the fact that not many locals were given jobs at the plant.