Kondaveedu Heritage Society seeks funds for fort's work completion

GUNTUR: Kondaveedu Heritage Society general secretary Kalli Siva Reddy submitted a representation seeking allocation of funds for completion of works at Kondaveedu Fort. He met with Guntur District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Thursday and submitted a representation seeking sanctioning of funds for completion of various works of Kondaveedu fort to develop it as a tourist centre in Yadlapadu Mandal.

He said that former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for laying the ghat road in 2007 and TDP government started development works by spending more than Rs 30 crore. But, some works remained incomplete so he requested the government to sanction funds. The R&B department estimated that Rs 11.8 is required to complete 0.75 km ghat road to reach temple and guest house on hilltop of Kondaveedu. Further, Rs 75 lakh is required to complete the temple of Swamy Lakshmi Narasimha whose works are in progress.

He asked the government to sanction funds for the construction of steps to reach the hilltop, beautification of parks, internal roads, overhead tank, revetment of tanks, sub-station and other developmental works.