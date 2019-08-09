Nellore rural police arrests three for staging murder as drowning

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore Rural police, on Thursday nabbed three persons, for killing a person at Port Road on July 30.

The arrested were identified as Arjun Venkatesh (25), P Chinna Krishnaiah (26) and Vakati Vijaya Bhaskar (38). Disclosing the case details, Nellore Rural DSP KV Raghava Reddy said the trio had killed B Prakash and staged it as a drowning incident at Nakkala Kaluva. During the investigation, police found that Prakash was addicted to vices and neglected his wife.

Taking this as an advantage, Venkatesh developed extramarital affair with Rajeswari, wife of Prakash. On Thursday Venkatesh, along with two other friends, took Prakash to Nakkala Vaagu and killed him and later dumped his body in the canal.