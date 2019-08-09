Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP group war wide open in Sattenapalli

A group of TDP leaders had met party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday seeking Kodela’s removal from the post.

Published: 09th August 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks in AP legislative assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The political developments within the TDP in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency took a new turn on Tuesday with former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao holding a meeting with his close aides and supporters and the leaders demanding removal of Kodela as the party in-charge of the constituency reportedly convening another meeting under the leadership of Rayapati Ranga Rao, son of former  Narasaraopet MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao. 

A group of TDP leaders had met party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday seeking Kodela’s removal from the post.   

In fact, Ranga Rao had expected party ticket from Sattenapalli in the Assembly elections. However, the party high command had decided to field Kodela from the constituency. Differences have cropped between Kodela and Sambasiva Rao during the elections. However, both Kodela and Sambasiva Rao were defeated by YSRC candidates at Sattenapalli and Narasaraopet respectively. 

Addressing a press conference at Sattenapalli on Wednesday, Rayapati Ranga Rao said that the party leaders would work under the leadership Chandrababu Naidu and that the TDP chief would take appropriate decisions at the appropriate time to resolve issues within the party. “There are no groups in the TDP, but small issues may create some unnecessary tension among the leaders,” he said and maintained that he came to Sattenapalli as part of ‘Chalo Palnadu - Save democracy’ programme of the party.  Meanwhile, Kodela said that the high command was watching the activities of “anti-party activities” in Sattenapalli.

“We are all one family. Party leadership will resolve the minor issues after meeting the warring leaders soon,” Kodela hoped and added that he would continue his works for strengthening the party in the constituency.      
 

