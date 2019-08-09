Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams stops free milk supply to top officials

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has issued orders to the SV Dairy Farm to stop the supply of milk to the top brass. For the past few years, the Sri Venkateswara Dairy Farm has been supplying milk to top officials for the quality check after procuring it from local suppliers.

The SV Dairy Farm has also employed some persons for supplying milk at the doorstep of officials. During a review meeting on the issue on Thursday, the EO issued orders to stop the supply of milk to residences of officials and supply it to only temples.

The SV Dairy Farm has been supplying milk to Tirumala for distribution among pilgrims waiting in the queue complex. According to sources, a total of 12,000 litres of milk is distributed daily and 3,000 litres of milk to temples in Tirupati.