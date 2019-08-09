Two killed, one injured as two bikes collide on national highway in Prakasam district
ONGOLE: Two persons were killed and another was injured in a collision between two motorcycles on National Highway, near Gobburu village, under Pedaraveedu mandal in Prakasam district on Thursday.
According to the police, A Bhaskara Rao (38) of Markapur, K Sai Krishna of Markapur (23) and Y Yedukondalu (45) of Bommalapuram village were seriously injured in the incident. Bhaskara Rao and Sai Krishna succumbed to injuries. Yedukondalu (45) is undergoing treatment.