‘YSRC making mistake done by TDP on Special Category Status', says BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the BJP would wait for a few more months to assess the YSRC government’s performance, party MP GVL Narasimha Rao observed that the new dispensation was also making the same mistakes like the TDP government with regard to Special Category Status and other issues.

He added his party would support the State government’s decision to review project contracts and power purchase agreements (PPAs) as long as it wouldn’t lead to cost escalation and delay in project execution. In a press conference, the BJP MP said, “It is too early to assess a government in 2 months”.