YSRCP government to take up land resurvey in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government is committed to strengthening the revenue system, Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subash Chandra Bose has informed that the officials are taking measures to resurvey lands in the State. He said a unique number would be given to every piece of land after commencing the land resurveying from Jaggayyapet mandal of Krishna district on a pilot basis.

Speaking to media persons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Thursday, he said the government brought the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Bill, first of its kind in the nation, to establish a system of title registration of immovable properties to ensure absolute rights to the actual owners. Similarly, the government also came up with the Andhra Pradesh Crop Cultivator Rights Bill to make the tenant farmers avail crop loans and benefits of government schemes such as input subsidies, crop insurance, compensation for crop damage and safeguarding the interests of landowners at the same time.

Blaming the cancellation of ‘Karanam - Munasabu’ system three decades ago as the cause for the dilution of revenue records for the last three decades, he said the responsibility of protecting the rights of people on their lands lies on the government and they were taking every initiative in that regard. Earlier in the day, State-level Joint Collectors’ Conference was organised. Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Manmohan Singh, Principal Advisor (to Chief Minister) Ajeya Kallam and Government Advisor M Samuel briefed the Joint Collectors on various issues like land resurvey and identification of lands for distribution of houses sites to people.