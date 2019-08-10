13 red sanders logs seized, Kadapa Police arrest three woodcutters 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police seized 13 red sanders logs worth Rs 8.5 lakh and an axe and arrested three woodcutters at Raghavarajupuram in Railway Koduru Mandal on Friday.

The arrested were identified as P Venkatesh, Y Ramesh and Ch Koteswara Rao. Speaking to the media, SI P Venkateswarlu said acting on a tip-off, a police team led by him conducted a raid at Raghavarajupuram and spotted red sanders woodcutters making preparations to transport the red sanders logs. The main accused in the case, P Rajasekhar and Eswaraiah, are still at large and a manhunt was launched to nab them.