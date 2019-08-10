Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy orders release of water to Chennai

After explaining the unprecedented water woes and the plight of 90 lakh people of Chennai due to lack of drinking water, they appealed to the CM to release water to the city.

Published: 10th August 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to release water to Chennai for catering to the drinking needs of the people of the metro city. A delegation of ministers and officials from Tamil Nadu called on the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Friday.

After explaining the unprecedented water woes and the plight of 90 lakh people of Chennai due to lack of drinking water, they appealed to the CM to release water to the city. Responding positively, Jagan ordered the immediate release of water to quench the thirst of the people of Chennai.

During his interaction with the Tamil Nadu delegation, the Chief Minister said, “Neighbouring States should have cordial relations and mutual cooperation. When lakhs of people are facing hardships, there is a need for responding to the issue on humanitarian grounds.’’On the occasion, the Tamil Nadu delegation thanked the Chief Minister. Wishes of the 90 lakh people of Chennai will be with Jagan, they said. Tamil Nadu ministers, including SP Velumani (Municipal Administration) and Jayakumar (Fisheries), and officials submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, officials say that it will take at least one month for the water to reach the Tamil Nadu capital.
“We are supposed to give 15 TMCs of water to Chennai through Telugu Ganga. But, their share was not given fully last year because of the unavailability of water. This time, we are releasing water from Srisailam project. The water will be released from Srisailam to Pothireddypadu through KC canal and it will reach Somasila reservoir. It will be released to the Kandaleru dam and from there to Chennai through Telugu Ganga canal. For the water to reach Chennai through gravity, we should release around 25 TMCs from Srisailam and it will take at least a month’s time to reach Chennai,’’ a senior official told TNIE.
He said that water was being released through Pothireddypadu head regulator from Srisailam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy release water to Chennai SP Velumani Jayakumar Srisailam Pothireddypadu KC canal
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp