Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy orders release of water to Chennai

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to release water to Chennai for catering to the drinking needs of the people of the metro city. A delegation of ministers and officials from Tamil Nadu called on the Chief Minister at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Friday.

After explaining the unprecedented water woes and the plight of 90 lakh people of Chennai due to lack of drinking water, they appealed to the CM to release water to the city. Responding positively, Jagan ordered the immediate release of water to quench the thirst of the people of Chennai.

During his interaction with the Tamil Nadu delegation, the Chief Minister said, “Neighbouring States should have cordial relations and mutual cooperation. When lakhs of people are facing hardships, there is a need for responding to the issue on humanitarian grounds.’’On the occasion, the Tamil Nadu delegation thanked the Chief Minister. Wishes of the 90 lakh people of Chennai will be with Jagan, they said. Tamil Nadu ministers, including SP Velumani (Municipal Administration) and Jayakumar (Fisheries), and officials submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, officials say that it will take at least one month for the water to reach the Tamil Nadu capital.

“We are supposed to give 15 TMCs of water to Chennai through Telugu Ganga. But, their share was not given fully last year because of the unavailability of water. This time, we are releasing water from Srisailam project. The water will be released from Srisailam to Pothireddypadu through KC canal and it will reach Somasila reservoir. It will be released to the Kandaleru dam and from there to Chennai through Telugu Ganga canal. For the water to reach Chennai through gravity, we should release around 25 TMCs from Srisailam and it will take at least a month’s time to reach Chennai,’’ a senior official told TNIE.

He said that water was being released through Pothireddypadu head regulator from Srisailam.