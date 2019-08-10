Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Srivani reaffirms forest lands to Adivasis

Says  Rs 66 cr sanctioned for proposed medical college in Agency; Rs 1 lakh financial aid to girl child under Giri Kalyan

Published: 10th August 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani performing Dhimsa dance with tribal folk artistes on World Adivasi Day celebrations at Araku in the district on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Srivani has said only tribals have full rights on forests.

Addressing a public meeting held on the occasion of the World Adivasi Day (International Day of the World’s Indigenous People) at Araku Valley on Friday, Srivani said the YSRC government was committed to the integrated development of Girijans in the State.

She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had kept his promises he made during his padayatra. She said the announcement of setting up of a medical college in Agency was part of this. About Rs 66 crore was sanctioned for the proposed medical college, she said.

She said there has been increase of Rs 811 crore in allocations for tribal welfare in the State budget this fiscal year. Superspeciality hospitals would be set up in Agency areas in the State, she said, adding that under Giri Kalyan scheme tribal girl child would be given Rs 1 lakh financial assistance.

The Deputy Chief Minister said electricity up to 200 units per month would be supplied free of cost for tribals. She said 108 ambulances were sanctioned for all mandals and Rs 680 crore was allotted for YSR pension scheme.  

The World Adivasi Day was being celebrated in 90 countries and 5,000 tribes were participating in it, she informed.Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas said 19 Bills were passed in the recently concluded 14-day sessions of the State Assembly.  

The government fulfilled almost 80 per cent of promises made in election manifesto within two months, he said.  The government will recruit 2.07 lakh village volunteers and 1.35 lakh panchayat secretaries. He said in the tourism  department at Araku, 75 per cent jobs would be given for local people. Araku legislator Chetti Phlaguna, who presided over the meeting, said `1 crore was being allotted for each constituency in the State for taking up development works.

Paderu MLA K Bhagyalakshmi, MP G Madhavi, MLC Raghu Varma, district collector V Vinay Chand, GCC MD Baburao Naidu, ITDA  project officer DK Balaji and others spoke at the meeting.
Earlier, Srivani performed Dhimsa dance along with tribal folk artistes.

